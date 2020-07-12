NAYCOM handed over tools under the Youth Entrepreneurship and Employment Program (YEEP)- AfDB funded to Njala University

NAYCOM on Saturday 11th July 2020, handed over tools under the Youth Entrepreneurship and Employment Program (YEEP)- AfDB funded, to the Department of Aquaculture Njala University.

Recieving the tools, Professor Julius Olapade said he was delighted to receive the tools on behalf of the University to “enhance capacity of students” trained in the department. He said the tools are a demonstration of commitment by NAYCOM to support Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programs.

Deputy Director in the Ministry of Technical and Higher Education, Abubakar Senesie emphasized the effective use of the tools. He noted that many of these donations have been done in various institutions but it has not been used for purpose.

Commissioner of NAYCOM, Ngolo Katta presenting an inventory of the items and tools said, NAYCOM is poised to support youth employability through TVET thereby “matching skills with the labor market.”

He said similar handing over will be done to Government Technical Institute (GTI) in Freetown and Milton Margai College of Education and Technology (MMCET).

He thanked the AfDB for supporting the government of Sierra Leone to build its middle level manpower through TVET under the YEEP.

Other representatives include the Ministry of Finance, lecturers and students of the department of Aquaculture, Njala university.

(C) NAYCOM