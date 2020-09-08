NAYCOM Donate Items Including Torchlight and Batteries to Operations Support Department (OSD)….

NAYCOM has donated items including torchlight and batteries to the Operations Support Department (OSD) of the Sierra Leone Police in Brookfields to support police officers especially youth who manage checkpoints and patrol at night to ensure safety and security of citizens.

Making the presentation to the Director of OSD Francis Moses Tower, the Deputy Commissioner Emerson Kamara said as a body responsible for the welfare of young people, “we want to build a good relationship with the police and to start engaging on those critical issues that often ignite clashes between the police and youth.” He said the donation was just a small support to enhance the work of the police force especially during Covid.

The Director of Operations lauded the support and said NAYCOM was among very few institutions that have seen the need to enhance the work of the Sierra Leone Police. He said they were also looking forward to working with the Commission to mitigate violent clashes between the police and youth.

(C) NAYCOM