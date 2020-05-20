29.2 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
National Tourist Board Corrects Erroneous Report About Sierra Leone

By Sierra Network
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

So… How Safe Is Sierra Leone Really?

OVERALL RISK : MEDIUM

Though many say it is the friendliest African country, the government of this country stands by their attitude that Sierra Leona is not the safest country to visit. It has extremely high crime rates, of both violent and petty crime. You should be vigilant and take all possible precaution measures in order to minimize the risk of something wrong happening.

Sierra Leone is, according to some, the friendliest place in Africa, yet according to the government warnings, it’s a country riddled with crime, corruption and is dangerously unregulated.

Read Full Misinformation Report Below:

https://www.travelsafe-abroad.com/sierra-leone/

