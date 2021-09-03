National Female U-20 to camp in Makeni ahead of World Cup Qualifier

Sierra Leone’s Female Under 20 national team is set for 14 days camping in Makeni this September.

The team, which has been training in Freetown for months now, will leave for Makeni early this September before departing for Conakry in Guinea to engage its Guinean counterpart on Saturday the 25th of September in the 2022 African U-20 Women’s World Cup Qualifying Tournament.

The camping will constitute players and officials and it will avail the players with intensive training, classes and lectures and more friendlies against female teams.

This is part of their preparation ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifier against Guinea in Conakry later this September.

The number of players in the team has been reduced to a 25man squad after their earlier 42man trial.

The team had recently played and won friendlies against their female counterparts in Freetown, Port Loko and Makeni respectively.

On Thursday, 5th August 2021, in Freetown, Soccer Queens, a formidable female team, had suffered a 3- 0 defeat against the Female U-20 side.

On Sunday, 8th August 2021, in Port Loko District, the Female U-20 had also secured a 3-1 win against a combination of female teams in the North-West of Sierra Leone.

Similarly, on Sunday, August 30th in Makeni, the Sierra Leone National Female U-20 got a 4-1 win against female teams put together in the North- East.

In all friendlies played, the Female U-20 has scored ten goals while conceiving only two.

©️Alhaji Koroma

Media Officer Attache