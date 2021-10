After close of polls in Koinadugu, district, Northern, SierraLeone. Polling staff sort ballots for counting as political parties’ agents, observers and @NECsalone officials look on. Strengthening #democracy in conducting #credible#elections in #SierraLeone.

