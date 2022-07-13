National Drug Law Enforcement Agency & ECOWAS Commission commences phase three training of Mental Health – Care Professionals

Freetown – Sierra Leone, 13th July, 2022

As part of their strides towards tackling prevention initiative against the abuse of illicit drugs that is increasingly becoming a problem in the Country, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA (an Agency being supervised by the Ministry of Internal Affairs) partnered with the ECOWAS Commission, has commenced a ten day phase three training of Mental Health-Care Professionals – on the Universal Treatment Curriculum Colombo Plan, at the Sierra Leone Psychiatric Teaching Hospital, East end in Freetown.

Mr Abdul Kargbo NDLEA’s Executive Director in delivering his statement welcomed the Principal Training Programme Officer, Drug Reduction and Control Division, Mr. Daniel Amankwaah and the Master Trainers from Ghana and spoke on the purpose of the training,, to enable treatment practitioners-representing social workers, medical doctors and allied health professionals to establish best practices and policies for preventing drug use disorders particularly among the youth. He expressed dismay over the growing problem of illegal drug trafficking and substance use disorders in the country, despite government efforts. This he said has led to health, economic and social problems, that is undermining the peace, safety and stability of their neighborhoods, families and society, thus, statistics from the Sierra Leone Psychiatric Teaching Hospital has proven that there are many people especially the youth with drug related psychosis.

He revealed that efforts have so far been made to tackle drug use disorders as phase one and two of the training on Universal Treatment Curriculum Colombo Plan has been conducted. He added that as part of the drug prevention and control activities, with support from the ECOWAS Commission, phase three of the UTC training has commenced which is aimed at capacity building for drug demand reduction professionals, by providing technical support for treatment professionals, to strengthen the operation of rehabilitation facilities and providing services for drug addicted of all gender and ages. He furthered that when the final phase of the training

Is completed the participants would be eligible to sit to the final external examination, which would enable them to become an International Credential Certified Addiction Professionals (ICPA).

Most importantly, Mr. Kargbo affirmed that the training was needed because most of them lack the necessary profiency to develop and effectively execute evidence-based prevention intervention. He appreciated the ECOWAS Commission for their continuous support and intervention in reducing the incidence of substance abuse and its related issues in the Country, and acknowledged the immense support and collaboration of the hardworking Team at the Sierra Leone Psychiatric Teaching Hospital.

Mr Daniel Amankwaah the Principal Training Programme Officer, Drug Prevention and Control Division, who represented the ECOWAS Commission said the training was a strategic and stepping-stone aimed at preparing Member States to support the reduction of drug use disorders and the operation of rehabilitation Centres to help people who are addicted to drug rather than to punish them. He highlighted their efforts in addressing substance use and behavioral health problems and said drug abuse has become a menace in the West Africa Region, which has posed serious threat to the socio-economic development on every aspect of society. This he said has urged them to embark on several measures including training of health- care professionals to provide evidence-based care for people with drug use disorders.

He emphasized that despite the drug related health situation in the ECOWAS Region, access to drug treatment is inadequate due to the unavailability of trained health-care professionals to provide the necessary targeted prevention measures for people with drug use disorders. Mr. Amankwaah further said their hope is that the expected outcome of the training would build the capacity of trainees for substance use prevention and control. He applauded NDLEA and its supervisory Ministry, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and other relevant partners who have worked together to ensuring that the training becomes a success. Meanwhile, he admonished the trainees and encouraged them to stay focused and be determined to implement what they have acquired in a responsible and appropriate manner.

Representatives from the Ministry of Health and Sanitation, the Sierra Leone Psychiatric Teaching Hospital, the Sierra Leone Correctional Service and the Civil Society Organizations commended NDLEA and the ECOWAS Commission for their efforts and initiative, and said substance abuse is not about increasing awareness alone but also include applying best practices through numerous training to tackle drug related issues in the Country.

