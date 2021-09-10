National Disaster Management Agency Sierra Leone – Press Release

National Disaster Management Agency Sierra Leone

64 Sir Samuel Lewis Drive, Aberdeen, Freetown.

Press Release 9th September 2021

Following the heavy downpour of rains, this evening of Thursday, 9th September 2021 that lasted for almost two hours, The National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) has received notifications of flooding and other related disasters from its community volunteers and residents in most disaster-prone settlements around Freetown.

The NDMA has activated its response mechanisms in all disaster-prone settlements within the capital in ensuring a swift and timely response going into the night as we expect more rains.

The Public is also informed that based on the weather forecast for tomorrow 10th September 2021 from the Metrological Agency, Freetown is expected to have rain with severe wind, thunderstorms and lightning.

In that light, residents leaving in coastal communities are hereby encouraged to remain vigilant and report flood-related issues in their respective communities for prompt action.

NDMA will discharge its staff tomorrow to do a thorough assessment on reported cases and make necessary recommendations for management’s attention and consideration.

The Public is also informed that the NDMA will soon publish its toll-free lines, which will allow citizens to call and report disaster-related matters free of cost across the country.

NDMA is also working closely with service providers like EDSA, Red Cross Society, Fire Force, Metrological Agency and RSLAF to ensure a coordinated approach in responding to reported cases.

NDMA is also pleased to inform the public that no death has been reported from the reported floods, and is assuring the public of its dogged resolved to efficiently manage disaster issues in the Country.

Residents at risk can call on the following numbers +23278 388 946 / +23278 096 975 / +23276 612775 and report any disaster threat hovering over their communities.