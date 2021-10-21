26.5 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, October 21, 2021
National COVID-19 Emergency Response Centre (NaCOVERC) held its 4th Media/Civil Society Organization dialogue

19th October 2021: Today at the Bank Complex in Freetown, the National COVID-19 Emergency Response Centre (NaCOVERC) held its 4th Media/Civil Society Organization dialogue.

The dialogue is a key hallmark of NaCOVERC’s transparency and accountability drive to sustain the gains the country has made in bringing COVID-19 under control while also putting in place robust measures to tackle future waves.

Updating Sierra Leoneans on the gains made so far, NaCOVERC Chairman, Honourable Sheku Bangura, congratulated the health care workers for their sacrifice and Sierra Leoneans in general for their role in obeying the health safety protocols which eventually led to the suppression of the third wave.

However, the NaCOVERC Chairman was quick to warn Sierra Leoneans about complacency as the festive season draws near.

“In as much as we have all played our respective roles in bringing COVID-19 under control, we are not yet out of the woods,” advised Hon. Bangura.

He emphasized the need to continue practicing COVID-19 health safety protocols and urged everyone who is 18 years old or older to take their own dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The dialogue, which brought together journalists from the print, electronic, and online media was also witnessed by CSOs, religious and traditional leaders and NaCOVERC’s multi-sectoral pillar leads.

19th October, 2021
Alpha Daramy
NaCOVERC PIRCSM Pillar

