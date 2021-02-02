24.4 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, February 2, 2021
National Coronavirus Emergency Response Centre (NaCOVERC) In Community-to-Community Sensitization

By Sierra Network
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Day two of the National Coronavirus Emergency Response Centre (NaCOVERC) community-to-community sensitization on the new wave of the coronavirus has just ended this afternoon in the Western Area urban -the epicenter of the outbreak.

Jui, Allen town, Mayemi, Calaba town, Wellington, Rokupa, Portee, Shell, Ferry junction, Upgun roundabout and Eastern Police roundabout where visited today while Lumley, Wilberforce, Congo Cross, Youyi building, Dwazark, Cotton Tree and PZ where covered on the first day of the sensitization and face masks distribution.

Solomon Jamiru and his team of Risk Communications and Social Mobilization experts distributed face masks to passengers, taxi drivers, okada and kekeh riders, shopkeepers, petty traders and passersby.

The team also sensitized commuters on the rise in the number of new infection rates and appealed to them to properly wear their face masks to safeguard themselves from contacting and spreading the Coronavirus to their family, loved ones and communities. The sensitization is funded by Breakthrough ACTION Sierra Leone.

