NATIONAL CONSULTATIVE MEETING ON ALCOHOL CONTROL ENDS IN FREETOWN

By Alhassan Jalloh, National Coordinator

SLAPA

+232 76 744 424

The Ministry of Health and Sanitation (MoHS) in collaboration with Sierra Leone Alcohol Policy Alliance (SLAPA) has successfully ended a national consultative meeting on alcohol control at Hill Valley Hotel, Freetown on Wednesday 2nd December 2020.

The meeting attracted Paramount chiefs, members of the National Alcohol Control Technical Working Group, District Council officials, officials from other government’s ministries, departments and agencies, SLAPA Executive members at national and district levels.

The event was chaired by the Director of Hospital and Ambulance Services, of MoHS Dr. Matthew Vandy.

The meeting’s discussions focused on experience sharing on Alcohol Policy Development Processes from Zambia and Ghana and the strategies Sierra Leone could adopt or adapt in its alcohol development processes.

The Southern Africa Alcohol Policy Alliance and the West Africa Alcohol Policy Alliance the members did the presentations and were done online via zoom from Zambia and Ghana respectively.

The event also captured presentations and discussions on the national context to reduce harmful effects of alcohol that is consistent with the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Strategy and the WHO led consultations on the Global Action Plan on alcohol control.