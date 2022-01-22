National Civil Registration Authority (NCRA) Validates Draft Data Protection Policy Bill & Regulation

With support from Irish Aid, the United Nations Development Program in collaboration with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Information and Communication’s, the National Civil Registration Authority has concluded a two-day working session at the Brookfields Hotel, Jomo Kenyatta Road in Freetown, with representatives from Ministries, Departments and Agencies, Civil Society Organizations, Donor partners and Security Sectors to collectively validate the National Draft Data Protection Policy Bill and Regulations 2022.

Explaining the rationale behind the validation process, Director General of the *NCRA* Mohamed Massaquoi informed the gathering that the validation session is held to give stakeholders the opportunity to make valuable inputs and share their opinions on the Policy Bill Regulation, and to further elaborate the importance of the validation of the Bill to enter into law, and as well address issues bothering on the effectiveness of personal data protection.

He stressed the need for the protection of personal data to be carefully and fairly processed in a transparent manner. He revealed that the quantity of data is prominently increasing around the globe on a daily basis, and Sierra Leone is greatly affected, based on the sensitivity of individuals, institutions and government entities, adding that it is of importance that personal data of individuals registered with the *NCRA* should be legally protected and secured. He furthered that the importance of any Draft Data validation cannot be overemphasized for the development of a standard data protection bill, in ensuring the privacy of personal data by *NCRA*. Moreover, he said that the process is to be able to combat the problem of data misuse in trying to achieve sustainable development and to ensure the development of standard data protection.