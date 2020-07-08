22.6 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, July 8, 2020
NaCSA GPC III PROVIDES COVID 19 SUPPORT TO BORDER COMMUNITIES

By Sierra Network
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Strategic Communications Unit
Ministry of Information and Communications

About 400 households in communities within the four border districts of Kono, Kailahun, Koinadugu and Falaba have benefited from the National Commission for Social Action’s (NaCSA) German funded Pro-poor Growth for Peace Consolidation Phase Three (GPC III) Programme COVID 19 support.

The support include awareness on the spread and prevention of COVID 19 as well as provision of WASH materials such as Veronica buckets, hand-washing stations, cake soaps, hand sanitizers, hand-wash solutions, facemasks, megaphones, etc.

Symbolic ceremonies of the event were simultaneously held on Monday, 6th July, 2020 in Kabala, Koidu City and Kailahun Town.

In his welcome statement at the handing over ceremony in Kabala, the Chairman of Koinadugu District Council, Alex Conteh, thanked President Bio for his vision for Sierra Leoneans, Africans and the world at large and also praised him for his listening ears and proactive stance in dealing with the Corona virus.

The KDC Chairman further appreciated the German government for using its tax payers money to implement projects aimed at improving the well-being of Sierra Leoneans.

NaCSA Program Manager, Salifu Mansaray, gave an overview of the GPC III since its inception to date, particularly highlighting the steady increase in financial support to the project which has largely covered infrastructural development and agriculture.

German Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Horst Gruner, , underscored the cooperation between the governments of the two countries that has seen the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany make available massive funds to the tune of tens of millions of dollars over the years to implement a variety of projects that impact the lives of Sierra Leoneans.

The Resident Minister North-East, Abu Abu Abdulai Koroma, thanked President Bio for building confidence with the country’s donor partners which is paying off with interventions in various critical sectors of governance.

He expressed tremendous gratitude to the German government for always being there for Sierra Leone and asked them to continue doing more.

NaCSA Commissioner, Abu Bockarie Kokofele also expressed gratitude to the German government for its continued support, describing it as a dependable partner.

He explained the rationale behind the Quick Action Economic Program (QAERP) established by government to mitigate the effects of Corona on the populace, specifically citing the Social Protection Pillar, Co-chaired by NaCSA and the World Bank, that has been providing cash transfers to poor and vulnerable people.

He assured the people of Falaba and Kabala that NaCSA will continue to serve them through various social interventions.

Symbolic presentations of the donated items to the District Councils of Koinadugu and Falaba and also to the District Health Management Teams (DHMTs) in the two districts climaxed the ceremony.

It could be noted that, Sierra Leone immediately after the civil conflict was classified from the German perspective as a fragile state. Against that backdrop, the German government decided to support the country to consolidate the hard-won peace by developing a programme that has the twin objective of youth employment and income generation for youths in rural communities. Thus, the birth of GPC programme in NaCSA. NaCSA’s major partners in the implementation of the GPC programme are the district councils for joint identification of projects in line with their district development plans; the Sierra Leone Roads Authority (SLRA), which endorses the roads that are to be rehabilitated; and other MDAs like the Ministry of Agriculture for the construction of stalls, and the Ministry of Water Resources to certify the kinds of water wells NaCSA should construct.

