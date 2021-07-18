27.7 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, July 19, 2021
type here...
NewsCurrent Affairs
Updated:

NaCOVERC’s Reponse To BBC Report Suggesting Sierra Leone Destroyed COVID-19 Vaccine

By Sierra Network
605
0

Must Read

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

NaCOVERC’s attention has been drawn to a BBC report suggesting that nine (9) African countries including Sierra Leone have destroyed a total of 450,000 COVID-19 vaccines.

That report emanates from a briefing done by Dr Richard Mihigo (the WHO Africa Regional Office Program Area Manager for Immunization and Vaccine Development). Dr Mihigo was essentially stating the consequence of delays in vaccine shipment. If by the time vaccines are shipped, they are very close to expiration, there is a strong likelihood some of them will not be used.

Sierra Leone received 42,000 doses of Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine from the AU on 20th March 2021, to expire on 13th April. The shelf-life was less than a month. As a Response, we were able to operationalize the roll-out immediately; and once we knew that the expiration period had kicked in the following month, the decision was made not to administer the remaining 13,000. Let it be made clear that Sierra Leone does not destroy vaccines just like that.

The public would further recall that we received a donation of 96,000 doses of Oxford-Astrazeneca from the COVAX scheme. We successfully utilized those 96,000 doses before their expiry on 16th July.

As WHO, Africa CDC and other well-meaning institutions and individuals continue to make a clarion call for equity in vaccine distribution, we join those compelling voices in our passionate appeal for greater and quicker access to WHO-approved vaccines.

NaCOVERC and Ministry of Health and Sanitation continue to work assiduously to make sure that our people have those life-saving jabs in their arms; and will not walk the senseless path of destroying vaccines which are meant to save lives and break the chain between infections and hospitalization.

Solomon Jamiru
Spokesperson
NACOVERC

CoronaFetNaWeAllfet

Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 20 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 14 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Next articleIf am not safe within my party, where else – Hon Ibrahim Bundu
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Latest News

BlogSierra Network -

Professor Wurie Updates Journalists on University Act 2021

By Edward Vamboi The Minister of Technical and Higher Education, Professor Alpha Tejan Wurie, has updated the media on the...
- Tokeh Beach Sierra Leone -spot_img

More Articles Like This

- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

spot_img

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Professor Wurie Updates Journalists on University Act 2021

Sierra Network - 0