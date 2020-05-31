21.6 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, June 1, 2020
NACOVERC's COVID-19 Mortality Review as at May 22 2020

By Sierra Network
NACOVERC’s COVID-19 Mortality Review as at May 22:-

•97.4% of the deaths are Sierra Leoneans, 7.7% are healthcare workers, and 76.9% male. •Mortality is prevalent among 55-59 years (18%), and 76-79 years (21%).

•43.6% of deaths occurred either at COVID-19 Community Treatment Centers (CTC) or Community Care Centers (CCC); 51.3% at Isolation Units, and 2.6% at community and home self-isolation.

•68.8% of deaths were referred from Connaught Hospital.

•84.6% of the deaths had comorbidities.

•76% of male deaths (compared to 24% of women) had smoked; and 72% of men had alcohol.

•51% presented breathing difficulties at admission, 38% fever, and 29% cough.

•As at today, recoveries from cumulative positive cases stand at 52.7%; Liberia 52.8%; Guinea 54.7%; and Cote D’Ivoire 48.4%.

•9 positive cases reported from 143 samples collected and analysed in 24 hours. STAY SAFE!!!!

Solomon Jamiru Esq
Spokesperson
National COVID-19 Emergency Response Centre (NACOVERC)

Previous articleThe APC way is love and peace and unity. That is what we are known for since the days of Former President Siaka Stevens – Dr. Sylvia Blyden
