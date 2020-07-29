NaCOVERC Spokesperson Solomon Jamiru Esq Tested For COVID-19

NaCOVERC Spokesperson tested for COVID-19:

This is to inform the general public that on Saturday 25th July, 2020, the NaCOVERC Spokesperson Solomon Jamiru Esq, proceeded to the 34 Military Hospital to be tested for COVID-19. When asked about how he felt when the swab was being taken, he noted “I got a mild nasal discomfort, but not anything to worry about”.

I am pleased to report to the glory of God that the test result proved negative. The Spokesperson is encouraging us all to come out and do voluntary testing. CORONA FET NA WE ALL FET.

Harold Thomas

Risk Communication Lead

NaCOVERC