Updated: September 19, 2020

NaCOVERC Spokesman Solomon Jamiru TESTED POSITIVE For COVID-19

By Sierra Network
September 19, 2020

COVID-19 Response Spokesman who is also Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Solomon Jamiru has confirmed that he has tested positive of Coronavirus. He is asymptomatic and self isolating at his home in Freetown.