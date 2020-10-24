31.7 C
Sierra Leone
Saturday, October 24, 2020
type here...
BlogNewsCurrent Affairs
Updated:

NaCOVERC scales down workforce by minimum 40%

By Sierra Network
37
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

NaCOVERC scales down workforce by minimum 40%

Dear Esteemed Readers NaCOVERC scales down workforce by minimum 40%. The...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Former President Koroma Host Dr. Sylvia Blyden At His Makeni Residence

Back in Freetown after 3 lovely days in Makeni City during which I met stakeholders like my...
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 3 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 5 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update23rd October 20203 New Cases2343 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Dear Esteemed Readers

NaCOVERC scales down workforce by minimum 40%.

The National COVID-19 Emergency response will scale down by minimum 40% effective 1 November 2020.

This decision was reached at a workforce rationalisation conference held from 19-21 October at the Golden Tulip, Aberdeen, Freetown. This marked the 30th week of the Coronavirus outbreak in Sierra Leone.

The conference was informed by an assessment of the epidemiological data especially for the last three (3) months, which indicates a general downward trend in COVID cases nationwide. With this general downward trend in cases, the Conference concluded that it will not be fiscally prudent to retain the over 9,000 workforce nationwide.

As at 23rd October, there are twenty-three (23) quarantine homes (all being self-quarantine), with a total of 175 persons in three (3) Districts -Western Area Urban, Western Area Rural and Port Loko Districts. Positive cases currently admitted in treatment and care centres nationwide are below 5% of the total bed capacity which is 984. Majority of the Districts have gone for several incubation periods without recording a case (one incubation period is 14 days). For instance, Kambia District has gone up to 7 incubation periods without a case.

Consequently, the workforce will scale down by minimum forty percent (40%) effective November 1, 2020. In the event of any surge which may require scaling up the workforce, a personnel and logistical re-engagement mechanism has already been agreed.

Risk allowances accounted for a large percentage of the funding portfolio. The cut will enable refocusing and repurposing funds towards emergency and health systems strengthening which are two critical national imperatives.

This development does not in any way signal the end of COVID-19. The Response will continue to keep the virus in check, and counts on the cooperation of all.

NaCOVERC commends the four (4) Regional Coordinators, sixteen (16) District Coordinators, sixteen (16) District Medical Officers, Pillar Leads, Technical and Operations Coordinators and Field Monitors, for a successful Conference.

CORONA FET NA WE ALL FET.

Yours sincerely
Solomon Jamiru Esq
National Spokesperson
NaCOVERC

Previous articleFormer President Koroma Host Dr. Sylvia Blyden At His Makeni Residence
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

NaCOVERC scales down workforce by minimum 40%

Dear Esteemed Readers NaCOVERC scales down workforce by minimum 40%. The...
Read more
Blog

Former President Koroma Host Dr. Sylvia Blyden At His Makeni Residence

Sierra Network - 0
Back in Freetown after 3 lovely days in Makeni City during which I met stakeholders like my Sis, Makeni Mayor Sunkari. I...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 3 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 5 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update23rd October 20203 New Cases2343 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Blog

Hon. Gevao Fires Back at Parliament

Sierra Network - 0
By Ranger The Member of Parliament representing Constituency 003 in Kailahun, Hindolo Moiwo Gevao, has reacted to Parliament on...
Read more
Blog

NASSIT Sensitizes Police Force on Benefit Scheme

Sierra Network - 0
A nationwide sensitisation programme for the personnel of the Sierra Leone Police held at the Kingtom Senior Police Officers Mess in Freetown...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Former President Koroma Host Dr. Sylvia Blyden At His Makeni Residence

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Back in Freetown after 3 lovely days in Makeni City during which I met stakeholders like my Sis, Makeni Mayor Sunkari. I...
Read more

Sierra Leone Registered 3 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 5 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Current Affairs Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update23rd October 20203 New Cases2343 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more

Hon. Gevao Fires Back at Parliament

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Ranger The Member of Parliament representing Constituency 003 in Kailahun, Hindolo Moiwo Gevao, has reacted to Parliament on...
Read more

NASSIT Sensitizes Police Force on Benefit Scheme

Blog Sierra Network - 0
A nationwide sensitisation programme for the personnel of the Sierra Leone Police held at the Kingtom Senior Police Officers Mess in Freetown...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Former President Koroma Host Dr. Sylvia Blyden At His Makeni Residence

Sierra Network - 0