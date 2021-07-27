20.9 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
NaCOVERC Engages IRCSL On Status Of The Third Wave Freetown

By Sierra Network
NaCOVERC engages IRCSL on status of the third waveFreetown, July 26, 2021

The public would recall that following the broadcast by His Excellency Julius Maada Bio on July 1, announcing a range of measures to help curtail the third wave of COVID-19, NaCOVERC engaged the Inter-Religious Council of Sierra Leone around the interventions and both parties committed to deepen cooperation towards keeping risks low.

At the Bank Complex, Kingtom-Freetown, NaCOVERC held another dialogue session with the IRCSL to update our revered religious leaders on the epidemiological curve since the measures were announced on July 1.

In his presentation, NaCoVERC Chair Honorable Sheku Bangura, conveyed the deep gratitude of NaCOVERC to the IRCSL for their tremendous support to the fight against COVID-19, and the immense patience and understanding showed following the reintroduction of restrictions (one of which has suspended congregational worship).

Chair Bangura clearly showed from the epi-curve displayed on the screen that indeed cases have reduced significantly (from 14.4% and 13.7% on June 20 and 27 to about 1.1% as at today July 26). However, he conveyed the advice of epidemiologists and virologists (and even CDC) that though the measures have helped to bend the curve, we are yet to flatten it. Thus, as a Response, the honest assessment is that it’s too early to lift restrictions. That, it is advisable to wait for two more cycles to hopefully flatten the curve and see figures at the lowest ebb.

NaCOVERC appreciates the passionate and genuine concerns expressed by the IRCSL at today’s dialogue, and would like to assure our revered clergy and the inter-faith community largely that NaCOVERC will always have God at the center of the Response configuration.

NaCOVERC believes that together with the IRCSL, our nation will gallantly and with unity, suppress the third wave to the point where we can safely lift restrictions.
NaCOVERC wishes to once again appeal for continued patience, understanding, and urge our people to comply with the measures and get our COVID-19 vaccine now.

God bless us all.

Solomon Jamiru ESQ
Spokesperson
NaCOVERC

CoronaFetNaWeAllfet

