NaCOVERC Bought 47 Laptops, it was also noted that all 47 laptops were missing – 2019 Auditor Generals Report

Audit-General’s report on the management of the Covid-19 Response funds:”47 Laptops valued at Le476 Million are missing. The IHPAU purchased 47 laptop computers and other equiptment for and on behalf of NaCOVERC, from the House of Electronics (S.L.) Ltd. for Le475,113,600.

According to both the supplier and the end-user (i.e. NaCOVERC), all 47 were delivered in accordance with the contract specifications. During physical audit verification, however, it was noted that all 47 laptops were missing”.

I never imagined that one institution could lose 47 laptops in less than a year. This isn’t even funny. _Ibrahim Tommy_