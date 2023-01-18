18.4 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, January 23, 2023
type here...
Blog
Updated:

My Humble Advice, Mr President – Madam Olufemi Claudius-Cole

By Sierra Network
926
0

Must Read

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Humble advice Mr President.
To investigate any protest.

  1. Investigate promptly
  1. Hold judgement/blame until all the facts are in.
  2. In setting up a committee, choose members who are NOT appointed at your pleasure, or have already stated a position.
  3. The members must investigate, dialogue, engage and interview widely, the security sector, the youths, the women, and the magistrates that are adjudicating/sentencing, and those incarcerated.
  4. To ascertain the WHY and the how.

Why protest? Who ordered the use of live bullets? Who, where and when were people arrested, and what were the incriminating pieces of evidence collected? Review the pathology reports. Why clandestine burial of the dead? Etc etc.
If you investigate objectively, you will find answers, and systems could be put in place to ensure our peace and stability.
You, Sir, are father for all, not some.

WeDonGainse.

No+no.

It’s A committee, not THE committee.

The committee set up to investigate the protest of august 10 is just another sad waste of taxpayers’ money. The constitution of such a committee could only succeed if its members are independent with no strings that attach them to the government and the security sectors. The composition as it exists is anything but independent. Many of its members serve at the pleasure of his excellency. The chairman Emmanuel S Abdulai wears so many govt hats, its a wonder he can keep track of who he serves, he seems to be everywhere, Lawyer for ECSL, Chair of Procurement review panel, “Chief prosecutor” IMC, consultant for PPRC’s act.
Many on that committee by their signed press releases, and positions held, had made it abundantly clear that they toed the line of the President and had reached a verdict before initiating any investigation. Working from the answer to the sum is always a bad idea.
A biased committee such as this will merely produce a report that provides the theme song to the President’s lyrics.

WeDonGainse

No+no-

Previous articleSierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Congratulates New Finance Minister, Says We Have to Find Solutions to Country’s Peculiar Economic Challenges
Next articleCyber Crime Training Reinforces Calls For Successful Implementation Of The Cyber Legislation
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Latest News

- Tokeh Beach Sierra Leone -spot_img

More Articles Like This

- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

spot_img

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Edmund Abu Jr. To Stand Before Justice Fisher For 10 Counts...

Sierra Network - 0