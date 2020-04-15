My dear children as I talk to you about the meaning of love today I want you all to learn a thing or two from my experience

When you come to this world you are loved by your mother unconditionally and she will love you no matter what.

As you grow up you start to face lives challenges, some will love you but most times for a reason and when that reason is no more they move on too.

Some will hate you for no reason

Some will hate you just to make themselves feel better.

As a woman it really hard to find a man who will love you and show the world that you are the air he breath.

My dear children when ever you are bless to find the love of your life hold on to him tight.

Keep him safe, protect him with your life, show the world you’ve found a keeper, make him comfortable, carry him on your head and don’t mind what any one says because my child I want to assure you that every Woman or Man wishes to have a person that love them unconditionally.

What I have with your daddy is special.

He spoil me with endless affection, not that I am the most beautiful or intelligent person in the world but God who created us understand why it is my turn now.

We’ve seen love stories in movies before our time, we’ve read books that kept us glued to the story till the end yes stories like Troy, Romeo and Juliet you named them and during their time the enemies always find a way to break them, sometimes even killed them just because of their uncompromising love for one an other.

So you see why I need to tell this story, you’ve asked me time and again mummy why are you so sad and my answer to you have always been “It is well”

Today my child I know the answer

My people are not used to seeing their leaders happy and truly in love with his wife even though it is ordained my God that when a Man finds a wife then he has found a good thing so what God has joined together let no one put asunder.

My people are not used to seeing their leaders kissed his wife with love and affection publicly.

My people are not used to seeing their leaders hold his wife’s hand for support and security in public.









My people are not used to seeing their leaders take his wife everywhere he goes because God says when they are married they become one person.

My people are not use to hearing their leaders speak so highly of his love and respect for his wife.

So you see my children the Julius Maada and Fatima Maada Bio story is new to our people and it need time for all to understand that Romeo and Juliet dead to pave way for others to enjoy and sustain true love. So you see child this is why mummy is mostly sad but as from today I promise you that I will be happy.









I will be thanking God for making my world an example for other women to believe that indeed it is possible to find true love and soul mate but it is possible when we free ourselves from hate for an other person’s happiness.

JMB my man

FMB his property

Go on Julius I have your back. Together we are soul mates.

