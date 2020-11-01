My 11-hour Itinerary: Education Transformation in SL – Dr. Moinina David Sengeh

Saturday, Oct 31

My 11-hour Itinerary: Education Transformation in SL

7:30am – 9:15am: Depart from Bo City, Bo District to Taninahun Malen, Pujehun District

9:30am – 11:30am: Launch the construction of 30 Early Childhood Development Centers in 3 districts with support from GPE. H.E President Bio through FQSE added support to Pre-schools which we have continued to expand.

11:30am-12pm: Travel to Pujehun Town, Pujehun District

12pm- 1pm: Engage chiefs on construction of Girls School and participate in Pujehun District Youth Conference, Pujehun Town

1:00pm – 2:30pm: Travel back to Bo City

2:30pm-5:00pm: Education Sector Stakeholder engagement in Bo City including dialogue with teachers with pin codes who are not on payroll.

5:15pm-6:00pm: Engage principals who are being trained on our new digitisation protocols. For SSS, the 2020 school census will be collected by principals. We will have one device per school in the future.

6:00pm: home to mama

