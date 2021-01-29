37 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, January 29, 2021
Musa Tombo Off To Norway

By Sierra Network
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

2019 Sierra Leone Premier League golden boot winner Musa Noah Kamara ( Tombo) departs the shores of Sierra Leone for Norway this afternoon to continue his football career.

Please do remember him in your prayers

Safe trip Musa Tombo

