Musa Tombo Off To Norway

2019 Sierra Leone Premier League golden boot winner Musa Noah Kamara ( Tombo) departs the shores of Sierra Leone for Norway this afternoon to continue his football career.

Please do remember him in your prayers

Safe trip Musa Tombo