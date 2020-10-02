Musa Tarawally Will Appeal Against White Paper

By Ranger

Erstwhile Lands Minister Alhaji Musa Tarawally, in an exclusive interview intimated this medium that he will appeal against the recommendations contained in the Report of the Justice Biobele Commission of Inquiry (COI) and those accepted by the Government as contained in the White Paper.

He said this against the backdrop of a recommendation for him to refund the sum of Le235, 000,000 (Two Hundred and Thirty-Five Million Leones), alongside Mr. Barba Fortune, current Secretary to the Vice President. The report alleged that the pair misappropriated proceeds from leases paid to the State at the Ministry and that receipts for payments did not reflect actual payments made to the Ministry of Lands.

Tarawally underscored that the recommendations made against him are completely baseless, unsubstantiated and full of errors. He said the Internal Auditor’s report from which the allegations emanated was for the 2016/2017 audit period adding that at a time he was no longer in that Ministry.

Mr. Tarawally enlightened that he only served as the Minister in the Ministry of Lands from 2013 to 2015, and that the audit reports during his tenure had no such allegations against his person.

“All monies paid for leases were paid directly to the National Revenue Authority (NRA) officials stationed in the Ministry during my tenure,” Mr. Tarawally informed and continued that there was no point in time did he or any other officials accepted such payments.

Interestingly, he also claimed that he never worked with his alleged co-conspirator, Mr. Barba Fortune at the Ministry of Lands but rather it was one Mrs. Nancy Tengbeh who was the Permanent Secretary and Dr. Farmer as his Professional Head.

He said both persons were cleared by the COI, which to him is a clear indication that he has nothing to answer.

Musa said he does not believe in the witch hunt theory, but rather there is a flaw and for that reason he is going to appeal.

He said this is a country of laws saying he believes anyone who feels aggrieved with the charges in the White Paper should appeal…in fact we have that option available to us, and I am going to take advantage of it,” Tarawally further noted.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper