Multiple Options for Adding Funds to Your Ezipay SL Wallet Just Got Easier!

Having multiple funding options for your Ezipay SL Wallet is beneficial for enhancing your overall experience. One advantage is the convenience and accessibility it provides. You can choose the most convenient method based on your preferences. Additionally, having multiple options offers flexibility, allowing you to select the payment method that suits you best, such as Orange Money, Visa/Master Card, or through an authorized Merchant. This also reduces your dependency on a single payment option.

Orange Money users can now link their accounts to their Ezipay SL Wallet for hassle-free fund transfers. Simply follow these steps: open the Ezipay SL Wallet app, go to the Add Funds section, choose the option to add funds via Orange Money, and link your Orange Money account by providing the necessary information. Once linked, you can add funds by specifying the desired amount and confirming the transaction. This process is quick, convenient, and allows you to instantly use the balance in your Ezipay SL Wallet.

If you prefer using your Visa or MasterCard for payments, you can easily add funds to your Ezipay SL Wallet using your card. Just log in to the Ezipay SL Wallet app and go to the Add Funds section. From there, select the option to add funds via instant pay(visa or Mastercard) or Credit-Debit Card. Register your card by providing the necessary details and ensuring it is securely linked. After registering, enter the amount you want to add to your wallet and confirm the transaction. Your Ezipay SL Wallet will be topped up and ready to use with your card funds. This method of adding funds is not only convenient but also offers flexibility for using your card balance across transactions within the Ezipay SL network. With various options available, you can easily manage your digital finances and enjoy seamless payments with Ezipay SL and its partner merchants.

The merchant option is a secure and simple way to add funds to your Ezipay SL Wallet. It allows you to make direct transactions with authorized merchants, eliminating the need for manual inputs or third-party platforms.

Using the merchant option provides a seamless and secure way to add funds, making it convenient for users. You can easily load up your wallet and start using it for various transactions with authorized merchants.

Choose the method that suits you best!

The app is available here: https://linktr.ee/ezipaysl or on google playstore or app store. For assistance or questions, contact them on Whatsapp or call +232 80 626010. They are dedicated to improving your Ezipay SL experience. #ezipaysl #justezipayit #moneytransfer #Sierraleone #Sierraleonean