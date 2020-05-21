MTCA SENIOR STAFF, NTB BOARD MEMBERS, MANAGEMENT STAFF EXTEND SOLIDARITY TO ABERDEEN COMMUNITY WITH COMMODITY ITEMS, SANITIZERS AND MASKS

The items donated are as follows:

500 face masks 2 cartoon hand sanitizer

29 bags of rice (25kg)

As the fight against Covid19 become a national concern to every patriot. The need to extend helping hands to communities becomes a priority to the custodians of these felt communities.

Aberdeen Community is a prime tourism spot that caters for the locals through unskilled and skilled labour jobs within the perimeters of the tourism and hospitality quarters. However, this creative industry has sensed a harsh hault by the recent outbreak known as covid19.

In installing hopes in the hearts and minds of these community residents, the management of MTCA, NTB Board members, NTB senior staff, thought it fit and wise to place a matter of urgency to wooed their personal pockets and purses to support the needy.

The Board chairman NTB, Mr. A.T. Kokobaye, the hospitality Guru without hesitation, said in his heartfelt statement said, giving arms is a calling, and if anyone should be part of that call, it is now, when the fight against Covid19 is knocking on doors in every part of the world. Therefore, he strongly said such donations will continue in tourism areas as they go along, to show their commitment and trust in the process.

The General Manager Madam Fatmata in her mini statement, focussed on encouraging people to join the government and its agencies in combatting this outbreak with a joint force of conquering the common enemy we all face as nation. Tourism development is a continual process by the people and them, so she called on the very community people to show positive attitude always towards the sector.

The enthust Deputy Minister of Tourism and Culture reassured the Aberdeen community of the governnment’s unending support now forever amen.

As he concludes his mature statement, he said, government commitment to fight the outbreak, must be complemented by every Sierra Leonean who wished well for this beloved land Sierra Leone. He cut the line by saying, people must treat the Covid19 fight very seriously, as the heavy dots of the covid19 on the tourism sector is alarming and castrophic, and this has a bloring signs if we do not put hands on deck to fight harder and win, as Sierra Leone shall stand and rise again.

The Hon. Sherif Raman Coker for the Aberdeen constituency sounded a trumpet of praises on this venture, that what he most appreciated is that the donation is not from government coffers but from loveable individuals within the agencies, who believed in the clarion call to jointly fight this desease.

This he implore others to emulate and join the goodwill ambassadors as he will call them today, he assured the the team that items donated will meet the five sections within the Aberdeen community as proposed initially.

Kai B. Saquee

Marketing and PR Officer.

21/05/2020