MTCA in Collaboration with MoF commence the disbursement of Safety Net Support to Tourism Establishments

Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Affairs(MTCA) in Collaboration with Ministry of Finance(MoF) commence the disbursement of Safety Net Support to Tourism Establishments

After the launch of the Social Safety Net Support by the President H. E. Rtd. Brigadier. Dr. Julius Maada Bio on the 13th August, 2020, the Hon. Miniser Dr. Memunatu B.Pratt of MTCA in collaboration with MoF has today commenced payment to beneficiaries of hospitality sector in the Western Urban and Rural Areas at Radisson BLU venue.





Employees of the Radisson BLU Hotel were among the first to receive their payment benefits followed by the Bintumani, Family Kingdom and Atlantic Hotels.

The payment exercise was supervised and verified by Anti Corruption Commission(ACC), National Civil Registration Authority (NCRA) the exercise will continue untill 18th August, 2020. the disbursement will be extended to the provinces for the rest of the month.

Beneficiaries of the safety net support extends their thanks and appreciations to H.E the President for his commitment in transforming the Tourism and Hospitality sector as the sector is one of the hardest hit by this covid-19 pandemic.

They also shower praises on the dynamic Hon. Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs as she has demonstrated to the nation that women can do it more better. Also we have had so many shocks as a nation but this is the first ever in the history of this country for the government to pay attention to the plight of the tourism and hospitality industry.

They continue praying for H.E and the government for God’s protection and guidance.

