Mr. President, you are trying to change the entire electoral system of our country, on the eve of OUR elections – Madam Femi Claudius-Cole

Mr President, you are trying to change the entire electoral system of our country, on the eve of OUR elections. A gross violation of our constitution. A total disregard for its implication. We first learn of it in a tweet. Your silence sir is deafening.
Is this yet another strategy to win the election? While the people are miserable and suffering. EDSA & GUMA tariff gone up,
fuel up,
dollar up,
fol foot up.
Rice up,
intimidation and arrests up, etc etc, data we wait.
No PR system can make the pain go,
If the people are tired, they are tired

