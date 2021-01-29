24.7 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, January 29, 2021
type here...
BlogNewsPress Release
Updated:

More than 270,000 Sierra Leoneans to Get Better Access to Electricity

By Sierra Network
57
0

Must Read

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

WASHINGTON, January 28, 2021 — The World Bank Board of Executive Directors today approved a $50 million grant from the International Development Association (IDA) to improve access to electricity in Sierra Leone and enhance institutional capacity and commercial management of the sector. The project will also be co-financed with a $2.7 million grant by the Japan Policy and Human Resources Development Fund.

The Enhancing Sierra Leone Energy Access project will support the country’s post COVID-19 economic recovery by providing electricity to households, businesses, health clinics and schools, which is a critical part of the recovery process. It also supports the replacement of costly fuel generation plants with low cost power, which would free up scarce fiscal resources for other urgent socio-economic needs. This project will provide electricity to approximately 276,000 people and about 700 health facilities and schools and help cut an average of 15,135 tons Greenhouse Gas emissions per year.

Only 23% of Sierra Leonean have access to electricity, which is below the Sub-Saharan average of 30%. The gap in infrastructure is not only impacting people’s welfare and ability to access services, it is also severely impeding on competitiveness, job creation and poverty reduction. Private companies mention inadequate electricity provision as a major cause for high costs, disrupted production, and reduced profitability.

“Improving access to electricity in Sierra Leone is a critical development accelerator. This project will help address the country’s key infrastructure deficits, which is one of the most fundamental elements for promoting sustainable growth and job creation in the COVID-19 recovery,” said Gayle Martin, World Bank Country Manager for Sierra Leone“More efforts are needed to improve the sector’s efficiency, as well as its overall financial sustainability. In addition to financing, the World Bank is also supporting a robust analytic and knowledge agenda.”

The Enhancing Sierra Leone Energy Access project is aligned with the outcomes of the multi-stakeholder energy sector roundtable held in October 2019 and the Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority turnaround roundtable in November 2019 where the Government and donor partners were in consensus on the sector’s priorities.

PRESS RELEASE NO:2021/086/AFR

Contacts

Sierra Leone

Moses A. Kargbo
+232 76 345930
[email protected]

SOURCE: World Bank

Previous articleFreetown City Council By-Laws For Dog Owners – Defaulters To Pay A Fine Not Exceeding Le500,000 Or 6 Months Imprisonment
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

More than 270,000 Sierra Leoneans to Get Better Access to Electricity

WASHINGTON, January 28, 2021 — The World Bank Board of Executive Directors today approved a $50 million grant...
Read more
Blog

Freetown City Council By-Laws For Dog Owners – Defaulters To Pay A Fine Not Exceeding Le500,000 Or 6 Months Imprisonment

Sierra Network - 0
Read more
Blog

Call For Applications: Training Of Youth Groups On Tractors, Farm Equipment Operations And Basic Maintenance

Sierra Network - 0
Read more
News

African Development Bank Country Manager Bids Farewell to Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, Assures of their Continued Support to the Country

Sierra Network - 0
State House, Freetown, Friday 29 January 2021 – Country Manager for the African Development Bank Group, Dr Peninah Wanjira Kariuka, has called...
Read more
Blog

Judiciary Conducts Capacity Building Training for Magistrates

Sierra Network - 0
Judiciary of Sierra Leone Communications Unit, Main Law Courts Building, Freetown: The Judiciary of Sierra Leone yesterday, Thursday, 28th January, 2021 commenced...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Freetown City Council By-Laws For Dog Owners – Defaulters To Pay A Fine Not Exceeding Le500,000 Or 6 Months Imprisonment

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Read more

Call For Applications: Training Of Youth Groups On Tractors, Farm Equipment Operations And Basic Maintenance

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Read more

Judiciary Conducts Capacity Building Training for Magistrates

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Judiciary of Sierra Leone Communications Unit, Main Law Courts Building, Freetown: The Judiciary of Sierra Leone yesterday, Thursday, 28th January, 2021 commenced...
Read more

Government Rendered Help To Etta, The Sierra Leonean Lady Stranded In Jamaica

Blog Sierra Network - 0
HOW THE STORY WAS REPORTED A 52-year-old Sierra Leonean woman who left...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Freetown City Council By-Laws For Dog Owners – Defaulters To Pay...

Sierra Network - 0