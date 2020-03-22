Mohammed Sheriff Did Not Escape From Any Quarantine Home

The head of the Surveillance Team Dr. Squire, has explained that upon receipt of information being peddled on social media about the purported escape of one Mohammed Sheriff of No.18 Bailey Street, Brookfield, from a quarantine facility having flown in from Italy, he and his team embarked on an immediate investigation to verify the information and take appropriate action

The facts gathered by the National Emergency Surveillance Team indicate that Mohammed Sherrif is a Sierra Leonean carrying a Sierra Leonean passport and presently resides at his rented apartment at No. 18 Bailey street.

According to findings Mohammed Sheriff has never travelled to Italy but rather entered Sierra Leone from Liberia.

The investigation further show that Mohammed Sherrif meets the self-home quarantine criteria by living in his residence alone since his return from Liberia.

Police personnel have been deployed at the said residence to ensure total compliance.

