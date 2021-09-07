20.7 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray Granted Bail

By Sierra Network
Politician and Alliance Democratic Party 2018 Presidential candidate, Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray who was charged to court in August 2020 for alleged sexual penetration has today been granted bail by Hon. Justice Samuel Omodele Taylor of the Sexual Offences Model Court.

Kamarainba who reportedly appeared in court sick was granted bail on his first appearance after a fake report of his death went viral a few days ago.

#FreetownStories -Amadu Lamrana Bah-

