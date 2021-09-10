Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray & Co-Accused Granted Bail But…

By Amin Kef-Ranger



Hon. Justice Samuel Omodele Taylor of the Sexual Offences Model Court on the 7th September 2021 granted Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray and co-accused, Marion Arouni bail. The two are standing trial to answer to 8 count charges on allegations of conspiracy and sexual penetration of a minor.



The lead Counsel, Emmanuel Saffa Abdulai, made an application for bail for both accused persons on the basis that the 1st accused is sick and they have received the medical report as ordered by the Judge.



State Prosecutor, Umu Sumaray, objected to the granting of bail. However, Justice Samuel O. Taylor put both accused on bail of one hundred million Leones, two sureties saying one of the sureties should have a house in the Western area and they should be ordinary residents in Freetown.



Also stated was that the accused should submit their travelling documents to the Master and Registrar of the High Court. Kamarainba and his sureties to produce two passport-sized pictures respectively as well as proof of residency and identity. Kamarainba is to report three times a week to the Master and Registrar and sign an attendance register created for that purpose.



Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray spent 14 months in detention. He was expected to be out of Prison on the 8th September 2021 after fulfilling his bail conditions but…



(C) The Calabash Newspaper