Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Ministry of Tourism, Tourist Board Take Stock of Sulima

By Sierra Network
Sulima, Pujehun District. 20th March, 2021 – Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Affairs (MTCA) together with the National Tourist Board (NTB), a Surveyor from the Ministry of Lands and an Engineer from SLRA have taken a comprehensive stock of Sulima in order to map out ways to ensure that Sulima has the necessary touristic facilities.

Few weeks ago, President Bio together with the Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Dr. Memunatu Pratt showcased and declared Sulima a Tourism Development Asset, where the president assured of making Sulima a centre of tourism in Sierra Leone because of its natural endowment, with over 40 kilometers of beach layout and also with a strategic location that borders Sierra Leone and Liberia by Sea.

Addressing a cross-section of inhabitants of Sulima, Director of Tourism at the Ministry of Tourism, Mohamed Jalloh intimated the people of Sulima that government will put a lot of priority in developing tourism in Sulima because of the huge potentials in Sulima.

He maintained that the essence of the exercise was to map out ways in ensuring that Sulima has the necessary facilities that tourists require, noting that the representative from the Ministry of Lands will coordinate the entire area, ie, 150 feet from the high water mark in order to plan tourist facilities.

He emphasized that they are putting tremendous efforts to develop Sulima by using a multi-sectorial approach while calling on the private sector to come on board.

The General Manager, National Tourist Board, Fatmata Kroma encouraged private sector development in the tourism sector, adding that once Sulima is well planned with a proper design, the Ministry will direct the development of the area and called on Sierra Leoneans to see the huge potentials that Sulima has.

The Surveyor, Ministry of Lands, Alhaji Mohamed Rabio said their Ministry’s role in Sulima is to verify and to calculate the area the Ministry of Tourism wants to acquire, which they have started and assured of presenting the data by next week.

Alhaji Musa Kalla, Engineer from SLRA said that their role is to make sure that the agenda to make Sulima a tourist destination becomes a reality by ensuring that the road to Sulima and all roads to tourist destinations nationwide are motorable.

The Deputy Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, William I.K. Robinson stressed that Sulima is an unbelievable touristic area with huge potentials, pointing out that the development of Sulima will change the lives of people who have suffered for far too long.

Alieu Kondoh
Information Officer
MTCA
+23276688755
Email:[email protected]

