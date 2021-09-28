MINISTRY OF TOURISM CELEBRATES WORLD TOURISM DAY

BY: HAWA DEEN

STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS UNIT – (MIC)

The Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Affairs together with partners has celebrated the World Tourism Day on the 27th September 2021 at the New

Brookfields Hotel in Freetown.

The 27th September every year is regarded by the United Nations World Tourism Organization since 1980 as a special day for the celebration of the United Nations World Tourism Day. The day was chosen by UNWTO deliberately to promote public awareness on the immense contributions of Tourism to the socio-economic growth of nations and to promote peace and socio-cultural cohesion globally as well as to reflect on the challenges faced by the Tourism and hospitality industry.

The Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Honourable Memunatu Pratt, in her statement said Tourism has proven to be a driver for many developing as well as developed countries. “This sector is not just a leading source for employers, women and youths, it also provides opportunities for peace and national cohesion and socio-economic inclusion for the most vulnerable regions. Statistics have shown that Tourism accounts for more than 10 percent of global GDP and 30 percent of the world’s trade in services,” the Minister explained.

According to Honourable Memuna Pratt, this year, the United Nations World Tourism Organization in recognition of the propensity of positive contributions of the Tourism sector towards achieving the sustainable development goals (SDGs) Sierra Leone has set as its theme: “Tourism Inclusive Growth in Attaining the SDGs and Agenda 2030 in Post Covid-19 Era.”

“As an emerging destination and with considerations of the prevailing global health emergency, this ministry and its agencies under my leadership have lined up a month long series of activities for the celebration of the United Nations World Tourism Day through high level panel discussions involving diplomats, experts, academics, professionals, researchers, service providers and other stakeholders across the country,” the Minister elucidated.

In her final remarks, she disclosed that Sierra Leone will be the final destination of the Bamako rally with huge participants this time around. She assured Sierra Leoneans that soon, the UNWTO will select Sierra Leone as a venue to celebrate UNWTD.

The Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Mr. Solomon Jamiru called on citizens to keep the peace and security of the state, as according to him its only when peace and security is assured that Tourism will thrive. He called on everybody in the country to keep the peace and always project Sierra Leone’s image in good light.

The Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Oversight Committee on Tourism Honourable Saidu Conteh commended the Minister for her great strides in transforming the Ministry. He called on the Ministry to work in line with the national development plan. He also spoke about maintaining the peace as it will continue to boost Tourism.

The UNDP Resident Coordinator in Sierra Leone Dr. Babatunde Ahonsi assured the Ministry of their support. He said Sierra Leone is amazingly blessed with natural endowments that must be tapped into.

Several other speakers that made statements lavished praises on the Minister of Tourism for her exceptional work in a Ministry that was once neglected. Panel discussions and other engagements climaxed the event.