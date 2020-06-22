NewsPress Release Updated: June 22, 2020 Ministry Of Local Government Asked Freetown City Council To Put On Hold Property Rate Increase By Sierra Network June 22, 2020 326 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Must Read Current AffairsSierra Network - June 22, 20200Sierra Leone Registered 13 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Sierra Leone Registered 13 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Read more BlogSierra Network - June 22, 20200Sierra Leone Police Arrested 15 Protesters Including Women And Children Some of the organisers of a sit-in protest calling for justice for a five-year-old girl who died...Read more NewsSierra Network - June 22, 20200Ministry Of Local Government Asked Freetown City Council To Put On Hold Property Rate Increase Read more Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net Tagsfreetown city councilMinistry of Local Government and Rural Developmentsierra leone news Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 18 New Confirmed Cases, 2 New Death And 42 New Recoveries From CoronavirusNext articleSierra Leone Police Arrested 15 Protesters Including Women And Children - Advertisement - LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment - Advertisement - Latest News Current AffairsSierra Network - June 22, 20200Sierra Leone Registered 13 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Sierra Leone Registered 13 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Read more Blog Sierra Leone Police Arrested 15 Protesters Including Women And Children Sierra Network - June 22, 2020 0 Some of the organisers of a sit-in protest calling for justice for a five-year-old girl who died apparently as a result of... Read more News Ministry Of Local Government Asked Freetown City Council To Put On Hold Property Rate Increase Sierra Network - June 22, 2020 0 Read more Current Affairs Sierra Leone Registered 18 New Confirmed Cases, 2 New Death And 42 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Sierra Network - June 21, 2020 0 Sierra Leone Registered 18 New Confirmed Cases, 2 New Death And 42 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Read more Blog Choithram Hospital Press Release On Allegations Of REFUSAL OF TREATMENT Sierra Network - June 21, 2020 0 https://snradio.net/president-bio-is-very-angry-and-have-taken-personal-interest-in-this-case-first-lady-fatima-bio/ Read more - Advertisement - More Articles Like This ACC CONDUCTS STING OPERATIONS ON SELECT STRATEGIC COVID 19 CHECKPOINTS News Sierra Network - June 19, 2020 0 ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSIONCATHEDRAL HOUSE3 GLOUCESTER STREETFREETOWNSIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA Ref: ACC/PR/20/01819th June, 2020 MEDIA RELEASE Read more U.S. Mission Freetown Handover 3 Vehicles To The Ministry of Health and Sanitation Blog Sierra Network - June 18, 2020 0 On June 12, 2020, representatives of U.S. Mission Freetown and the Sierra Leone Ministry of Health and Sanitation met to transfer three... Read more New Chief Of Defence Staff And Joint Force Commander For Sierra Leone Armed Forces News Sierra Network - June 17, 2020 0 PRESS RELEASE The General Public is hereby informed that His Excellency the Presidentand... Read more President Bio Strengthens COVID-19 Fight At Regional Level News Sierra Network - June 16, 2020 0 State House, Freetown, Tuesday 16 June 2020 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has met with Resident Ministers, who doubled... Read more - Advertisement -