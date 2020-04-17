37 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, April 17, 2020
Ministry of Lands Seek To Endanger The Lives Of Citizens

By Sierra Network
Flooding in Freetown is caused by a number of factors; illegal dumping, silt from deforested hillsides and structures being built in waterways. Today I was informed by FCC Met Police that a structure was being built in the waterway that runs under the Lumley bridge. Construction had started on 20th March this year and the Met Police had pulled the structure down on the same day. The construction restarted today and Sierra Leone Police who were on site stated that the owner of the structure had received permission from the Ministry of Lands. FCC is of the view that building permits cannot be issued for construction in waterways. This structure must be removed.

Lives are lost and property damaged because of flooding. We must all act responsibly to ensure that we prevent flooding and protect Freetonians.

Previous articleAs High Court Sits in the District, Stakeholders in Bonthe Blessed Hon. Chief Justice
Next articleACC Launches Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Response Transparency Task Force
