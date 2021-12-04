MINISTRY OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS RECEIVES SUPPORT FROM UNDP & MRU

In a well-attended ceremony at Jendema Town, Sogbema Chiefdom-Mano River Union Border, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Deputy Resident Representative Madam Rokya Ye Dieng handed over logistical items worth two hundred thousand United State Dollars to the government of Sierra Leone through the Ministry of Internal Affairs to support Port Health and Immigration Officers for the ground border response to covid-19.

The logistical items included four motorbikes, two printers, one photocopier and its sets, four dell laptop computers, ten cartoons of handwashing soap and twenty cartons of hand sanitisers and a one-year fuel card logbook was also presented alongside the items in the fight against covid-19.

In handling over the items UNDP Resident Representative Madam Ye Dieng said their support is a commitment in collaboration with the Mano River Union in the fight against the covid-19 pandemic, adding that a total number of three hundred women from MRU border districts (Pujehun, Kambia and Kailahun) of Sierra Leone who have been engaged in cross border trade and have been negatively affected by the covid-19 pandemic are going to be supported this year to restart their businesses.

Addressing the attendees, the Secretary-General Mano River Union, Madam Medina Wesseh said the MRU and UNDP collaboration is a result of the negative impact that covid-19 has created on the three-member states especially on women and youths, adding that the support is to find ways to reduce the problems and challenges in terms of cross border trade.

Responding in an interview with Madam Rokya Ye Dieng, she said women have been struggling to do business since the outbreak of covid-19 as she has been receiving concerns from women incapacitating themselves to be independent, adding that the women will be further capacitated in financial management, market linkages and also facilitated access to financing. She emphasized that UNDP is committed to its continuous support to the MRU agenda through different programmes and projects as they try to uplift the lives of the vulnerable especially women because when you empower women in Sierra Leone it means the nation has developed. She thanked the government of Sierra Leone and its member States for making it possible to support the MRU intended objectives and assured their organization will stand firm in its endeavour to combat covid-19.

In his statement, the Minister of Internal Affairs Mr David Maurice Panda-Noah registered his profound thanks and appreciation to UNDP\MRU on behalf of His Excellency the President Rtd. Brigadier Dr Julius Maada Bio and the people of Sierra Leone in answering their call with such laudable support in response to covid-19. He mentioned the importance of the support received and its benefits to Sierra Leoneans adding that the items and equipment should be used for their intended purpose.

Minister Panda-Noah further explained the negative impacts and inconvenience that the covid-19 pandemic has created on the lives of Sierra Leoneans, stressing that the support will go a long way and will help combat the virus.