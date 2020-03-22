Ministry of Information and Communications Launches P.Z Chapter Corona Virus awareness and Prevention Campaign

The Head of Strategic Communications Unit, Ministry of Information and Communications (M.I.C), Abubakarr Joe Sesay, on behalf of the Minister of Information and Communications on Saturday launched a Corona Virus sensitization campaign for P.Z Chapter. The chapter comprises of Market Chairmen and Chairladies of the P.Z Central Business District (CBD) in Freetown.

The event which was organized by the Council of Market Chairmen and Chairladies of P.Z Chapter is aimed at raising public awareness on prevention of the Corona virus which has been declared by the World Health Organization as a global pandemic.

Officially launching the campaign on behalf of the Minister of Information and Communications (M.I.C), Abubakarr Joe Sesay, Head of Strategic Communications Unit, M.I.C, said the Government of Sierra Leone has put in place measures to prevent the outbreak of the Corona virus in Sierra Leone. He said although Sierra Leone has not recorded any case of the virus, Liberia and Guinea are both reported to have recorded cases of the virus. He said, against this backdrop and inorder to prevent Sierra Leone from the pandemic, His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio has invoked some precautionary measures such as the closing of the Country’s Airport, the deployment of the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces (RSLAF) at the main boarders of the country, ensuring that people coming from Corona infected countries are quarantined for a period of 14 days, a ban on social and religious gatherings of more than 100 people and the closure of schools and tertiary institutions on the 31st March, 2020.

“Corona virus is not airborne but highly contagious and deadly. As a country we had Ebola and learnt our experience and so the President, as a caring head of State, is putting all these measures in place to prevent the outbreak of the virus” Mr. Sesay reassured the gathering. He commended the P.Z Council of Market Chairmen and Chairladies for complementing the efforts of the Government. He informed all that the Government has also established “a corona response committee” to sensitise the public on Corona prevention measures and urged the executives of the P.Z chapter to do the sensitization in line with those messages.

Earlier, Mohamed Lamin Dukuray, Chairman of Council of Market Chairmen and Chairladies, said they have come up with initiatives to complement the work of President Bio and the Government in raising awareness especially among the bessiness community, petty traders and hawkers. He said the coronavirus knows no boundries and should not be politicised. He urged his members to avoid hand shakes, to wash their hands frequently and to avoid large crowds and call 117 if anyone gets high fever, dried cough and difficulty in breathing.

Inspector Francis Tommy, the Local Unit Commander of P.Z, said that the Sierra Leone Police was responsible for protecting lives and property, adding that their role as SLP in Corona prevention was to enforce the precautionary measures that had been invoked by the Government. He urged the public to strictly adhere to the measures as the SLP would be ensuring the full implementation of the Presidential order to prevent the outbreak of corona in Sierra Leone.