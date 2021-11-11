21.9 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, November 11, 2021
Ministry of Health & Sanitation Welcome Nine Medical Practitioners From Senegal

The Ministry of Health & Sanitation has on Thursday 11th November 2021 officially welcomed nine medical practitioners from Senegal at the 5/11 Health Coordination Centre.

The deployment of these health workers is precipitated by the overwhelming state of the nation’s health care system after the sudden fire disaster at Wellington that claimed many lives and left many more hospitalized.

The Minister of Health & Sanitation, Dr Austin Demby gracefully relayed his appreciation to WHO for facilitating the deployment and was more so appeased that this timely intervention came from a sister nation Senegal.

Subsequently, the medical team will meet with the Incident Management Team at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) where they will be further deployed to hospitals and other areas of need.

Public Relations Unit,
MoHS.
4th Floor, Youyi Building,
Freetown.

Today, I was delighted to welcome His Excellency Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Qattan – President Bio

