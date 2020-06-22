Ministry Of Gender And Children’s Affairs Press Release

GOVERNMENT OF SIERRA LEONE

MINISTRY OF GENDER AND CHILDREN’S AFFAIRS

21st June 2020

Press Release

The Ministry of Gender and Children’s Affairs have been informed of the postmortem examination outcome of Khadija Saccoh. These horrific crimes are evil, degrading and brutal to humanity. The Ministry of Gender and Children’s Affairs would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere condolences to the family of Khadija both here in Sierra Leone and also to her father and mother who are abroad. We stand with you in your grief and fight for justice. We also applaud the Sierra Leone Police for their action and the commitment of the Inspector General of Police.

In an effort to address Sexual Gender Based Violence in this country, HE the President declared a State of Emergency in February 2019 subsequently followed by the amendment of the Sexual Offences Act in October 2019. In the bid to implementing the Sexual Offences Amendment Act, the Ministry of Gender and Children’s Affairs, launched the Male Involvement Strategy in March 2020 and although hampered by the threats of COVID-19, implementation has continued across the country albeit on a lower scale.This strategy has tremendous prospects to improving the understanding and changing the behavior of boys and men across the country on Gender Based Violence. The ministry will be intensifying implementation in the coming months.

We also introduced a Free Rape Line 116 which is operational 24 hours a day. The Centre takes in excess of 300 calls a day. We will be creating One-Stop-Centres in every district referral hospital. The first five are now ready and will be launched in July 2020. Each Centre will provide the following services: psychosocial counselling, crime report sign off, medical examination and treatment, safe home and other services. With the introduction of the One-Stop-Centres, the ultimate goal is to ensure Survivors no longer go to the police station to report Gender Based Violence.The FSU will come to the Centre and take the statement which will be reviewed by the centre’s paralegal and witnessed by the centre managers. This singular action will improve on the quality of statements and improve the possibilities of convictions. Work on the judiciary process is also on the way. It will include enabling midwives to sign the medical report and attend court as expert witnesses as a trial to expedite cases of SGBV.

Furthermore, with anecdotal evidence of widespread mental illness across the country partly caused by excessive drug and alcohol abuse it is essential that parents and caregivers are given parenting tools. In partnership with the Ministry of Social Welfare, we will support parents by developing a Parenting Strategy which will be aligned with ongoing work on mental health by the Ministry of Health and Sanitation. At the same time, my ministry in collaboration with the office of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice are currently reviewing the Child Rights Act, to improve on the levels of protection accorded to children in this country.

In the meantime, the public is hereby cautioned that the Sexual Offences Act 2012 section 41 (1) prohibits publishing or making public information that has the effect of identifying a person who is a victim of an offence under this act. Therefore is it unlawful to circulate pictures of victims of SGBV.

And finally, let me assure the public that my ministry will follow the process closely and provide periodic update as and when necessary.

Thank you.

Hon. Manty Tarawalli

Minister of Gender and Children’s Affairs