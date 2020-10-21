Ministry of Energy In Full Support Of ACC’s Operation

Ministry of Energy

Press Release

It could be recalled that the Minister of Energy had sought the expertise and intervention of the ACC in helping his Ministry and EDSA deal with the rampant cases of electricity theft or abstraction, instances of open or secret subornation and procedural improprieties. A few weeks after the MoU was signed, the ACC swung into action, raiding industries and business entities suspected or alleged to be involved in acts of illegal electricity abstraction.

The Ministry of Energy wishes to inform the general public that it has seen and read the content of a Press Release from the Anti Corruption Commission, dated 19 October, 2020 with the caption: ACC’s Scorpion Squad hits EDSA Billing Section, arresting 3 Staff .

The Ministry wants the general public to know that it is in full support of the ACC’s operation and further informs all that the said operation is one of the products of a Memorandum of Understanding that the Minister of Energy signed with the Anti Corruption Commission some months ago.

The Ministry wishes to make it abundantly clear that it will always cooperate with the ACC in addressing the issue of corruption in the energy sector.

The general public is therefore urged to bring to the attention of the Ministry cases of electricity theft or abstraction. The Ministry and EDSA assure all of their statutory commitment to providing affordable and reliable electricity for every Sierra Leonean.