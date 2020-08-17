Ministry of Basic Education Issues Official School Re-opening Guidelines

It has been revealed by the Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education (MBSSE) that it has decided to re-open the 2020/2021 academic year of all schools in Sierra Leone from Pre-primary to Senior Secondary.

The Ministry informed that after extensive consultations by stakeholders and policy makers in the education sector, it was agreed to reopen schools for the 2020/21 academic year as follow: 15th September, 2020 for Pre Primary Schools and 5th October, 2020 for Primary Schools, JSS and SSS.

It furthered that such a decision is to ensure actualization of the above targets and make meaningful assessment of pupils for 2019/2020 academic year for progression to the next level and given MBSSE’s commitment to its Guiding Principles of Radical Inclusion, Universal Access, Comprehensive Safety, and Quality Leaming and Teaching;

The Ministry said it is understandable that quality education is a long term undertaking and a commitment of 13 years’ learning to all Sierra Leoneans as per the Free Quality School Education policy.

It noted that some form of continuous learning including the Radio Teaching Program and distribution of support materials to pupils and teachers have taken place.

MBSSE says recognizing the responsibility of School Boards, Management Committees and Administrative Leaders to complete wholistic support and assessment of learners it makes the following guidelines for school reopening:

All schools to quickly complete the process of assessments for all learners using a comprehensive evaluation guide including continuous assessments during the 2019/2020 academic year.

That all schools take full responsibility to complete promotions in an effective and transparent manner to be monitored by the Ministry.

It furthered that in collaboration with the Teaching Service Commission, the Radio Teaching Programme to be expanded and revamped to increase access and focus on learners transitioning to SSS2 and in collaboration with Sector Partners, CSOs, Parents and the Communities at large, MBSSE will support “Accelerated Learning” activities using the new Basic Curriculum Framework, Civic Education Framework and curriculum materials being updated by the Ministry.

The MBSSE reassures continuing to work with all stakeholders including NaCOVERC to ensure that learning happens in safe and credibility environments. Parents and Communities will be invited to support the leaming of their children by adhering to public health guidelines.

MBSSE advised the public to use only verified information from MBSSE published on the Ministry’s official website (www.mbsse.qov.sl) or other channels but with MBSSE official.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper