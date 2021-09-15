MINISTER SENGEH AND DEPUTY TAKE FQSE TO THE MARKET WOMEN

By Augustine Bamie Anthony, Manager, Education radio, MBSSE

The Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education rolls up sleeves to effectively implement the free quality school Education program. The defending champions show no sign of fatigue. FQSE programs and activities are implemented with precision. From Education stakeholders engagements to Bike Ridders Association meetings (Okada Ridders), and now, to the Association of Market Women.

Today, Tuesday, 14th September 2021, the Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary Education, Dr David Moinina Sengeh and Deputy, Madam Emily K Gogra, took the free quality school Education program to the Market Women at Grafton and Krootown Road communities in the Rural and Urban areas respectively.

This activity is part of the very many conscious efforts of the Ministry to continue to expand the knowledge and understanding of all categories of people, about the free quality school Education program. As a guided discussion, it focused on the gains and challenges of the FQSE so far on one hand, and the desire to hear from the general public, and in particular the Market Women about what their commendations and issues are on the other hand. That was why the Deputy Minister, Madam Emily K Gogra, referred to it as a family meeting.

In what could be described as packed full meetings, just as the pupils flooding the Government and Government-assisted schools in desperate need of quality education, the Market Women were well situated in time wanting to hear from the Minister and team.

Delighted by the huge turnout, the Minister, Dr David Moinina Sengeh at the risk of repeating himself, outlined the benefits of the free quality school Education program to the listening public.

He further highlighted the development strides of the Ministry in an effort to deliver on the promises of the President, His Excellency Rtd. Bregadier Julius Maada Bio.

Among the highlighted accomplishments stated by the Minister include; the premium Government places on the education of the girl child, and all children in the country, the release of the BECE results in time to enable the SSS1 pupils to start the academic year together with the rest of the school, the establishment of Adult Education Centres, the Result Checker initiative, Placement and Early Childhood Development.

He concluded by encouraging all parents to support their children and the school system to succeed.

The interactive sessions by a way of questions and answers added a different juice to the jigsaw.