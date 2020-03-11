Minister of Planning Chairs Maiden UNDP Executive Board Meeting on CPD (2020-2023)

MoPED Conference Hall, Freetown, March 10th 2020 — The Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Dr. Francis Kai-Kai has chaired the maiden UNDP Country Program Document (CPD 2020-2023) board meeting to set the stage for the reviewing of the UNDP Country Office performance on the CPD implementation.

The CPD Board, which is the highest decision-making body designed to ensure UNDP’s accountability for activities, results, and the judicious use of resources; while fostering national ownership and alignment to national agendas would provide an overall guidance and direction in the implementation of the CPD. This would ensure the core standards of best value for money, fairness, integrity, transparency, accountability and ‘Leave no-one behind’.

Welcoming members of the CPD Board, Minister Kai-Kai expressed his gratitude to colleagues present from key ministries expected to participate in the implementation of the UNDP Country Program Document; noting that it demonstrated the government’s commitment to supporting the CPD (2020-2023). He said the board would guide programming and support development management, which would play a critical role in the country’s road to delivery in year 2020.

Dr. Kai-Kai said the President Bio-led government was deeply focused in addressing issues within key sectors, targeting Human Capital Development, which he said, was adequately covered by the UNDP CPD (2020-2023), especially within the youth sector.

“This government is passionate in making sure the youths are focused and continue to be critical in the development process of Sierra Leone. It is crucial for us to empower and strengthen the capacity of young people, as key actors in promoting the National Development Agenda”, he said.

Dr. Samuel Doe, UNDP Resident Representative while thanking the people of Sierra Leone including development partners for their support to the UNDP program cycle in the last 4-years; noted that despite the several tragedies including Ebola, mudslide and flooding their programs proved to be largely successful.

He said the UNDP was hoping the next 4- years would be a period of development and result-orienting, as outlined in the document. Dr. Doe said he was looking forward to working closely with the board to deliver in the ’Year of Delivery’ and the 4-year UNDP program cycle.

The CPD, which is estimated at US$102 million over a 4-year period, would be implemented through two interdependent clusters, which are inclusive democratic governance (IDG) and sustainability and local economic development (SLED). The funds are expected to be mobilised mostly from non-core resources.