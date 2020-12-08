Minister Of Basic and Senior Secondary Education Dr. Moinina David Sengeh FACE Parliament

“Mr Speaker, Honorable Members, it is a distinct privilege to honor this summons to make a statement on the status of Basic and Senior Secondary Education and the recently published WASSCE results…

Mr Speaker, the worst thing that can happen to a nation, is when citizens politicise Education Service Delivery. No matter what side of the aisle you were on prior to 2018, no matter what side of the aisle you are on today, it is our shared responsibility to support the President in his efforts to transform this country through accessible quality education for all

“Today, I spent about 2 hours in the Well of the Parliament of Sierra Leone (catch some parts here https://fb.watch/2fxhdzRBAq/) this morning after I was summoned to make a statement.

I am grateful to the Parliament under the leadership of the Speaker and with support of the Leader of Government Business that I was able to engage with Honorable Members on this most critical issue for our nation. All the things I said are either publicly available information or can be requested. I asked citizens to rise up and take fundamental responsibilities for the education of their children: participate in Parent-Teacher meetings where ever you are. Report anomalies to the Boards and SMCs, report to the Councillor or the MP, send corrupt reports to ACC. Whatever you do, do something positive to change this country. We need all of you on deck.

Ppps- people don’t understand the difference between rates and total counts. So a lesson for me now is that I will always state the count before discussing rates. We have more candidates taking exams, more candidates passing but alas…