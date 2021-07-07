Mines Ministry Pays Over Le1B ADF to 5 Rutile Mining Communities

One Billion Four Hundred and Seven Million, Four Hundred Thousand and Seventy Leones (Le. 1, 407, 400, 070.00) Agricultural Development Fund (ADF), provided by Sierra Rutile Limited, was disbursed for the 2021 period by the Ministry of Mines and Mineral Resources (MMMR) on Friday 2nd July 2021to affected mining communities in Imperi, Lower & Upper Banta, Jong, and Bagruwa Chiefdoms in Bonthe and Moyamba Districts.

Out of the one billion four hundred and seven million, four hundred thousand and seventy Leones (Le. 1, 407, 400, 070.00) Agricultural Development Fund (ADF) for the 2021 period, Imperi Chiefdom received Le. 498,304,526.00, Lower Banta received Le. 304,011,477.00, Upper Banta received Le. 323,604,053.00, Jong received Le. 140,740,007.00 and the Bagruwa Chiefdom equally received Le. 140,740,007.00.

The District Officer of Bonthe, who doubles as the Chairman of the programme organized at the SRL Social Hall, Alpha M. Sowa said that ADF is part of SRL’s commitment to uphold the development and to promote the livelihood of affected mining communities in the Bonthe and Moyamba Districts. He opined that SRL has contributed to the development of the communities and making them peaceful.

On behalf of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SRL, Rob Hattingh, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of SRL, Grant intimated that they have been contributing to the ADF for over ten years, adding that the fund is designed to support agricultural development in affected mining communities.

He assured of their continuous support to cushion the economic burden and development of mining communities.

In his keynote address on behalf of the Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources, Musa Timothy Kabba, the Deputy Secretary (DS) of the MMMR, Emmanuel Sandi, commended Sierra Rutile Limited (SRL) as one of the most compliant mining companies in the Sierra Leone’s mining industry, adding that the SRL has maintained its operations in Sierra Leone even in the height of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

He said that SRL is continuously supporting the ADF to give affected mining communities alternative livelihood and to sustain ongoing community development projects, also opining that SRL would do more for affected mining communities as they maximize profit in their operations. Sandi lauded beneficiaries of the ADF for their peaceful operations with SRL, expressing appreciation to learn that the previous ADF was well utilized.

He explained the variances of the diverse amounts disbursed to every chiefdom, adding that the total disbursement per chiefdom is determined by the surface land utilized for mining activities undertaking by SRL in every chiefdom.

He informed that the MMMR would later visit these SRL affected mining communities to oversee whether the ADF is further disbursed by community leaders to the actual beneficiaries. He advised community members including youths to always forward their concerns to the appropriate authorities regarding the operations of any mining company in their communities, underscoring that development would not progress in any conflict society. He promised to forward to his boss (s) the various concerns raised by community stakeholders during the process of disbursing the ADF.

One of the recipients of the ADF, Paramount Chief of Upper Banta Chiefdom, Moyamba District, P.C Tommy M. Jombla commended the MMMR and the SRL for answering the calls of affected mining communities. He said, “Today is better than Yesterday.” He underscored that young people used to protest yesterday before their calls are heard, adding that within a year mining communities have received timely disbursement of surface rent, CDC, and ADF among others. He added that SRL had supported and empowered women with free loan interest in affected mining communities, and provided scholarships to young people.

The programme attracted other representatives from the National Mineral Agency (NMA), Chiefdom Stakeholders, Civil Society Organizations, the Media and Councillors to name a few.

