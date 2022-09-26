MILTON MARGAI TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY RECEIVES FULL ACCREDITATION FROM CILT

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport which has its base in the United Kingdom (UK) has today 26th September 2022, formally presented a certificate of accreditation to the Milton Margai Technical University at the Vice Chancellor’s Office, Goderich Campus.

The institution becomes the first in Sierra Leone and joined Ghana and Nigeria in West Africa to be accredited by CILT to deliver courses in CILT Introductory certificate, CILT International certificate, and CILT International Diploma.

In addition, the institution would also be running stand-alone courses buried within the above-named certificates.

CILT has a presence in more than 30 countries, connecting members across 9 professional sectors to create a range of benefits and opportunities.

This is a three-year partnership that is valid till 2025, the institution thanked CILT for such a partnership and promised to deliver on its mandates.

