Military to Get 75% Salary Increase

The Minister of Finance Honourable Jacob Jusu Saffa has proposed a 25 percent yearly increase over a three-year period for all personnel of the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces (RSLAF), and also a 25 percent salary increase for Sierra Leone Police, Office of National Security (ONS), Central Intelligence and Security Unit (CISO), Correctional Centres and Fire Force, effective April 2021.

This disclosure was made on Friday 13th November 2020 in the Well of Parliament during the Government Budget and Statement of Economic and Financial Policies for the Financial Year 2021 with the theme: “Economic Recovery for Job Creation and Human Capital Development”.

“As part of the Government’s commitment to improving on the living conditions of our service personnel, the salaries of all military personnel will be increased by 25 percent yearly over a three-year period effective April 2021. Additionally, salaries of all security personnel, including Sierra Leone Police, Office of National Security (ONS), Central Intelligence and Security Unit (CISU), Correctional Centres, and Fire Force will also be increased by 25 percent effective April 2021,” according to the Minister.

He said the staff of tertiary education institutions will also receive a 25 percent pay rise, effective April 2021, adding that 1,000 teachers and 1,000 health workers will be recruited in support of President Bio’s Human Capital Development (HCD) agenda.

He said provisions have also been made to recruit additional military personnel and much-needed Extension Workers in Agriculture and other Civil Servants, noting that the Government Wage Bill is projected to increase to Le3.5 trillion in 2021 from Le3.3 trillion in 2020, of this, Le290 billion is allocated to Pensions and Gratuities and other allowances and contributions to the Social Security Fund for Government Workers will amount to Le250.8 billion.

“I am pleased to report to this Noble House that amid COVID-19 and all its accompanying challenges, 112 of the 159 commitments in the original 2020 Budget have either been completed or are on track to be completed by the planned dates. Also, 25 of the 28 commitments in the Supplementary Budget have either been completed or on track for delivery. This gives a delivery rate of 89 percent on the 2020 Supplementary Budget,” he said.

The Minister said Government has once again passed the Millennium Challenge Cooperation (MCC) scorecard, noting that in the 2021 Scorecard, which assessed performance in 2019 and 2020, Sierra Leone passed 13 indicators up from 11.

He said this is the highest number of indicators Sierra Leone has ever passed on the MCC scorecard, adding that the consecutive passing of the scorecard has increased the country’s chances of being considered for the MCC Compact that would make available substantial financial resources for the implementation of transformational development projects.

“Government’s commitment to implementing policies measured by the MCC is not merely about passing. We implement these policies because we believe they are critical for the development of our country and the transformation of the lives of our citizens,” he said.

He said at the Ministry of Finance, they consider a fiscal policy to be one of the key pathways to ensuring such transformation, noting that the overall budget deficit, including grants, as a percentage of GDP, the MCC’s standard measure of the stance of fiscal policy, was 8.8 percent in 2017.

He said following the adoption of fiscal consolidation measures upon assuming office, the deficit narrowed to 5.6 percent in 2018 and declined further to 3.1 percent in 2019.

He said the MCC score on fiscal policy improved from 4.0 percent in 2017 to 18.8 percent in 2020, showing marked progress in this Administration’s management of the nation’s finances, noting that they will continue to pursue prudent fiscal policies and implement radical but necessary reforms in their public financial management.

When the New Chief of Defense Staff Lieutenant General Sullay Sesay and his team of Generals pay a courtesy visit to the Minister of Finance in September, he thanked the Minister of Finance and his team for their support to Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces and called on the Minister to look into the conditions of service for members of RSLAF, noting that this has been a very huge concern for them especially in boosting the morale of members of the force.

This salary increment is the much-needed response to the call of RSLAF.