Message To Fellow Sierra Leoneans On The Makeni Incident On 8th October 2020 – Expo Moriba Bockarie

BY EXPO MORIBA BOCKARIE

I want to start this episode by thanking fellow sierra Leoneans who believe as a nation,we still have the powers to make sierra Leone a great nation like Ghana,Rwanda,America,Germany,to name but few.

The incident in Makeni is a clear indication that the people of Makeni and by extention the northern region are 100% loyal to the former president of Sierra Leone Dr.Ernest Bai Koroma.

It shows that as citizens of this nation,people in the northern region of sierra Leone are ready, and will do whatever the former president mandate them to do.

In 2007,when Dr.Ernest Bai Koroma assumed office as president of the Republic of Sierra Leone,one of his major promise to the people of sierra Leone was to fight corruption as one of the ways to remedy the long standing disaster which has put us in total darkness as a nation.

Accountability and transparency are some factors that can enhance a corrupt free society.

Ironically, the statement by the former President to fight against corruption went on the contrary after his government failed to manage the economy of the state in the best interest of the country.The whole story during the tenure of the APC party was few people enriching themselves as against the majority and they claimed providing the best governance for sierra Leoneans.

Sierra Leone was a dept free nation when the All People’s Congress Party took up governance from the then SLPP headed by the former president of blessed memories Dr.Tejan Kabba.

During the two terms of governance by the APC,Sierra Leone was almost sold to foreigners in favour of few people due to contracts signed with some mining companies who have catered away our minerals with no reflection on the people,taking huge depts on behalf of Sierra Leoneans with no impact on the people,among others, and to date we are feeling the pinch as a nation.

Things were just moving from bad to worse which militated the minds of sierra Leoneans to go for a change during the 2018 general elections and voted the SLPP into governance as an option.

After the 2018 general elections, the new direction government headed by His Excellency Rtd.Brigadier Julius Maada Bio promised to fight corruption too as a tool to reclaim the lost glory of Sierra Leone.

He then instituted a government transition team followed by commissions of inquiry to investigate past government officials and all other persons of interest seen to be part of a system that left this nation into a total economic mess.

After findings by the commissions of inquiry, government then issued a government white paper indicating persons of interest with lots of corruption allegations levid on them.

The former president being key amongst names mentioned in the government white paper for series of corruption allegations was banned and other 130 people from travelling out of the country until investigations are completed by the ACC and other quarters into those corruption allegations levid against former officials in the Ernest Bai Koroma led government.

The Anti Corruption Commission invited the former president for some clarifications on the 5th October 2020 but,the office of the former president requested for a shift of date to the 8th october and location changed to Makeni which the ACC honoured regarding Ernest Koroma as a senior state man.

Unfortunately, on the 8th of October 2020 in Makeni,the people of Makeni disrupted the entire process by barricading roads leading to the premises of the former president, denying security access to fully perform their duties,putting up some ungodly actions which to me manifest that it was all the handiwork of the former president Ernest Koroma.

My people of Sierra Leone should the former president was against such acts by his people, a word would have been enough to quell down the entire situation and allow a smooth process.

Also,I want the people of sierra Leone use the Makeni incident as an example of how politicians have messed up our beloved nation all in their own interest and their families and yet we keep killing ourselves for them.

Why should the interest of a single person supersedes the interest of the majority?

Why sierra Leone an exception when other nations like South Africa,The Gambia,Ghana,Brazil,to name but few have dealt with their leaders who were once powerful during their reigns as presidents all in the interest of there countries and yet we keep saying we love sierra Leone.

Why must some sierra Leoneans think that the former president is an exception to accountability for his stewardship?

To my dismay, some Legal minded people have become fuel to the fire already causing the destruction in Sierra Leone and the question some like minded Sierra Leoneans keep asking is,whom do we trust and where are we heading to?

My people of this great nation call sierra Leone. Former president Ernest Bai Koroma has again exposed how selfish our politicians are in this country and if u are ready to learn from this action of his,u will learn and if u are not ready to learn then u head for doom.

Politicians are only powerful when we the grassroot are ready to dance to their tunes.Until we gain consciousness, politicians will continue to put us apart in this country so that will succeed against the nation.

Probably,former President would have gained more fame and respect both national and internationally if he had provided a level playing field to ACC and the people of this nation to make clarifications.But unfortunately, the office of the former president immediately issued a press release indicating the willingness of Dr.Ernest Koroma to answer questions to the ACC after stage managing the entire incident in Makeni.

On this note,I want to state clearly that former president Ernest Bai Koroma is aware of all the unfortunate incidents in Makeni and I see him as the major mastermind behind everything. The people of this country can agree with me that if the former president had come out to tell his people to stay calm while he goes on to prove his innocence to all corruption allegations levid against him,not even an ant would have come out to demonstrate what we all saw on social media.

Watch out for the next episode in two days.

SECOND EPISODE ON THE MAKENI INCIDENT

Hello again to fellow Sierra Leoneans. I’m here today to intimate fellow sierra Leoneans that the Former president of Sierra Leone Ernest Bai Koroma has proved to this entire nation that he is one of the worst leaders Sierra Leone has ever produced and Africa as a whole by failing to set a precedent he promised the people of this nation in 2007.

This action of the former president must serve as a very big lesson to all electorates in Sierra Leone to note that we should not trust these politicians by what they say but their actions.

If former president Ernest Bai Koroma promised the people of sierra Leone that he will fight corruption when he assumed power as president in 2007,and in turn thinks he is very powerful that he cannot be called to respond to questions connected to corruption allegations then, we must be united than ever as electorates to change the entire narrative if not we will continue to aid these greedy and selfish criminal politicians to achieve their goals as against the desire of the majority.

Like Ernest Bai Koroma, all other politicians are claiming superiority over situations in sierra Leone because they are confident that they always have the backings of some electorates who are ready to dance to their tunes no matter what they do. A recent example is the Makeni incident.

The former president would have peacefully attended to the call of the Anti Corruption Commission should their were no electorate on the street in makeni to disrupt the process in his favour,but because the loyalty of political parties and certain politicians still remain more Paramount to us than the interest of Sierra Leone, and until we are conscious as a people, the politicians will stop at no point to divide us in their own interest.

At times I feel like crying for my beloved nation each time I see fellow youth been misused by politicians with all the sufferings we are going through as young people of this nation through their very makings.

It is very unfortunate to see that sierra Leone is still dominated with educated illiterates.

For those Sierra Leoneans who feel Ernest is a great leader u are deceiving yourself because, a great leader is one that will unite a nation whereas a failed leader divides a nation as in the case of the former president Ernest Bai Koroma.

A statement by former president Ernest Koroma describing a step instituted as a way of fighting corruption as harassment and one that creates fear in governing parties to handover power to opposition in Africa is another manifestation of a greed,selfish and a very unfortunate leader that country like Sierra Leone needs no more.

To me, the time for much protocols in the fight against corruption should be a thing of the past because according to our African mentality,holding leaders to be accountable for their stewardship needs rigid precedents and not flexible ones especially in Sierra Leone where we continue to see such as a novelty.

The day young people will believe in the country over political parties will be the beginning of our glory in this nation.

Remember the former president told this nation that was going to run the state as a business,and where do we go wrong to ask the former president to account of this business?

I want to use this opportunity to tell former president that the incident in Makeni will earn him no sympathy decision in the fight against corruption after putting the state resources into a total mess and he keeps making himself powerful over the law.

Where was the conscience of the former president when he became shareholder in all major companies and other institutions in this country just to enrich himself at the expense of the state.Was he a shareholder in all those companies and institutions before assuming power as president? the answer is NO.What a bad precedent.

At this juncture,let me inform all that my next episodes will capture ACC,members of Parliament and the security sector.

