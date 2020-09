MESSAGE TO FELLOW SIERRA LEONEANS ABOUT THE WHITE PAPER BY EXPO MORIBA BOCKARIE

BY EXPO MORIBA BOCKARIE

( COW WAE NOR GET TAIL)

1.FIRST I WANT TO USE THIS OPPORTUNITY TO CALL ON EVERY SIERRA LEONEAN TO PUT THE INTEREST OF SIERRA LEONE ABOVE ALL OTHER INTERESTS.

2.FOR SIERRA LEONE,THE WHITE PAPER IS AN INSTRUMENT THAT WILL SET A GREAT PRECEDENT FOR PEOPLE WHO ARE HOLDING PUBLIC OFFICES TO GIVE ACCOUNT OF THEIR STEWARDSHIP THUS IN THE INTEREST OF SIERRA LEONE AND HENCE SERVE AS A GUIDE TO EVERY SIERRA LEONEAN PLANNING TO HOLD PUBLIC OFFICE TO KNOW WHICH INTEREST SUPERSEDES THE OTHER FOR THE GOOD OF SIERRA LEONE.

3.FOR EVERY SIERRA LEONEAN CLAIMING TO LOVE THIS NATION BUT HAVING IN MIND THE WHITE PAPER AS A POLITICAL TOOL TO BENEFIT A FEW SET OF PEOPLE AS AGAINST THE MAJORITY THEN I WANT TO USE THIS OPPORTUNITY TO CALL ON EVERY SIERRA LEONEAN TO NOTE THAT THOSE WHO CHEAT ON THE NATION ARE DOING IT AS INDIVIDUALS AND NOT ON BE HALF OF POLITICAL PARTIES.

4.MANY DEVELOPED FELLOW AFRICAN NATIONS WE ADMIRE TODAY HAVE USED SIMILAR INSTRUMENT BEFORE NOW AND TO DATE THEY ARE STILL REAPING THE BENEFIT

LASTLY, IF U ARE IN GOVERNANCE AND U THINK THE WHITE PAPER IS A TOOL THAT WILL BE USED TO MUSCLE THE OPPOSITION THEN BEAR IN MIND THAT WHAT GOES AROUND COMES AROUND.CONSIDER IT FROM A NATIONAL PERSPECTIVE THE BETTER IT WILL BE FOR OUR COUNTRY.

ALSO IF U ARE IN OPPOSITION AND U THINK THE WHITE PAPER IS TO SILENT OR SURPRESS THE OPPOSITION THEN BEAR IN MIND THAT THOSE WHO HAVE WRECKED THE ECONOMY OF SIERRA LEONE FOR THE PAST YEARS DID IT AS INDIVIDUALS AND THE WHITE PAPER IS TREATING THEM AS INDIVIDUALS AND NOT POLITICIANS OF A POLITICAL PARTY.

SAVE SIERRA LEONE AND MAKE IT GREAT AGAIN SO THAT THE BETTER IT WILL BE FOR US ALL.

CAUTION TO YOUTH OF SIERRA LEONE ON THE RELEASE OF THE WHITE PAPER

WHY DO U WISH TO CAUSE MAHEM IN THE INTEREST OF A PARTICULAR SET OF PEOPLE WHO ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR YOUR CURRENT PREDICARMENT?

BE CONSCIOUS